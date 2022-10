Wofford beats The Citadel 31-16 to end 16-game losing streak

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jimmy Weirick threw for three touchdowns and 232 yards, and Wofford ended a 16-game losing streak in beating The Citadel 31-16 on Saturday.

Wofford (1-6, 1-3), playing its second game under interim head coach Shawn Watson, snapped the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS.

Wofford took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Weirick found RJ Khayo for a 29-yard touchdown with six seconds left. On the opening drive of the second half Weirick launched it to Landon Parker, who ran past the Bulldogs defense for a 56-yard touchdown.