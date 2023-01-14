Wofford defeats VMI 86-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carson McCorkle had 22 points in Wofford’s 86-67 victory over VMI on Saturday night.
The Keydets (5-14, 0-6) were led by Asher Woods and Sean Conway, who each recorded 20 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. finished with 13 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Keydets.
NEXT UP
Wofford’s next game is Wednesday against Western Carolina on the road, and VMI hosts Mercer on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.