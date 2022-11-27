Wofford faces LSU on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at LSU Tigers (5-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -12; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over LSU. The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. LSU is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Wofford has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for LSU.

Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.5 points for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

