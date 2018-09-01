SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Blake Morgan’s 1-yard scamper around the end on fourth down in the final quarter lifted defending Southern Conference champion Wofford to a 28-21 victory over Citadel on Saturday night in both teams’ season and league openers.

Morgan’s score off a pitch capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive that included just one pass for 2 yards.

The Terriers, under new head coach Josh Conklin, had to withstand a final drive by the Bulldogs, who had first-and-goal from the 5 but threw four straight incompletions, the final one as time ran out.

The FCS-ranked Terriers led 14-0 in the first quarter after long touchdown runs by Ryan Lovelace (69 yards) and Lennox McAfee (62 yards) and extended their lead to 21-0 on McAfee’s 2-yarder in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs scored late in the first half on Lorenzo Ward’s 10-yard run. They tied the game in the third quarter on Noah Dawkins’ second interception of the game that he returned 49 yards for a score and Rod Johnson’s 1-yard run on fourth down.

