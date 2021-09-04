Peyton Derrick competed 10 of 18 passes for 155 yards for the Terriers. He was intercepted twice. Irvin Mulligan rushed for 110 yards, including a 65-yard scoring run that staked Wofford to an early 7-3 lead.
The longtime rivals — this was the 39th meeting — traded the lead five times in the contest. Elon had fallen behind 21-10 after Wofford scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, but ended the first half with a Davis 41-yard field goal, cutting the gap to 21-13.
Davis, who also hit from 39 and 23 yards, made it 21-16 early in the third and the Phoenix grabbed a 22-21 lead on a Davis Cheek to Chandler Brayboy TD hookup late in the third.
Cheek was 29-for-51 passing for 312 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Brayboy caught eight passes for 112 yards. Cheek, a senior, returned after missing the spring season to injury.
