UNC Greensboro (22-4, 11-2) vs. Wofford (22-4, 14-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its 15th straight conference win against UNC Greensboro. Wofford’s last SoCon loss came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans 56-55 on March 4, 2018. UNC Greensboro fell 67-57 at Furman in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Spartans have been led by Isaiah Miller and Francis Alonso. Miller is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Alonso is putting up 16.9 points per game. The Terriers have been led by seniors Fletcher Magee and Cameron Jackson. Magee has averaged 19.9 points while Jackson has put up 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 55 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wofford has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 90.6 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terriers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Wofford has an assist on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three matchups while UNC Greensboro has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.