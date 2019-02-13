VMI (7-17, 1-11) vs. Wofford (21-4, 13-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its 14th straight conference win against VMI. Wofford’s last SoCon loss came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans 56-55 on March 4, 2018. VMI has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wofford’s Cameron Jackson has averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds while Fletcher Magee has put up 20 points. For the Keydets, Bubba Parham has averaged 20.5 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

BRILLIANT BUBBA: Parham has connected on 38.7 percent of the 212 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 77.

TWO STREAKS: VMI has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 68.2 points and allowing 87.3 points during those contests. Wofford has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 63.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wofford offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 18th nationally. The VMI defense has allowed 80.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 306th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.