Wofford puts home win streak on the line against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at Wofford Terriers (5-4)
The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Wofford.
Linton Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for Coastal Carolina.
