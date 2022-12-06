Wofford puts home win streak on the line against Coastal Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at Wofford Terriers (5-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -6.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Terriers play Coastal Carolina. The Terriers are 5-0 on their home court. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Messiah Jones leads the Terriers with 5.8 boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Wofford.

Linton Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for Coastal Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article