Wofford puts home win streak on the line against Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-6) at Wofford Terriers (4-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Presbyterian looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wofford is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record. The Blue Hose are 0-4 on the road. Presbyterian allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Wofford.

Crosby James is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.9 points for Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

