CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Cameron Jackson scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Wofford beat Western Carolina 74-54 on Saturday.

Matt Pegram scored 15 points and Fletcher Magee added 14 with three 3-pointers for the Terriers (10-4, 2-0 Southern Conference), who outscored the Catamounts 40-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 39-28. Donovan Theme-Love dished four of the Terriers’ 13 assists and had two of the teams’ eight steals.

Carlos Dotson led the Catamounts (3-12, 0-2) with 17 points and Onno Steger added 13 with eight rebounds. Josh Cottrell made 3 of 4 3-pointers and Western Carolina shot 26 percent from distance, and turned it over 18 times.

Jackson’s jumper kicked off Wofford’s opening 12-4 run and the Terriers pulled away on a 15-2 run and led 33-18 on Magee’s jumper with 2:45 left. But the Catamounts trimmed it to 33-25 at halftime on Dotson’s layup.

The Catamounts closed to 33-27 on Dotson’s layup early in the second half, but Wofford pulled away on a 9-1 run and led by 24 points on Pegram’s jumper with 5:16 to play.

