Wofford starts fast, runs past VMI for a 34-16 victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Wofford kept VMI winless in Southern Conference play, posting a 34-16 victory Saturday.
Bridger Jones kicked field goals from 30 and 41 yards and Ingram scored on a 5-yard run for Wofford (3-7, 3-4).
Seth Morgan hit Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown just before halftime to get the Keydets (1-9, 0-7) within two scores, 24-10.
Morgan completed 21 of 38 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown with an interception for VMI.
Kyle Parsons gained 112 yards on 18 carries and Ingram added 77 yards on 16 carries to lead Wofford.
