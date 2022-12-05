Wofford takes home win streak into matchup with Coastal Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at Wofford Terriers (5-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Coastal Carolina aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak. The Terriers are 5-0 in home games. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Messiah Jones leads the Terriers with 5.8 boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.2 points for Wofford.

Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.4 points for Coastal Carolina.

