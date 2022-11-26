Wofford Terriers take on the LSU Tigers, aim for 4th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at LSU Tigers (5-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Terriers take on LSU. The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. LSU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Wofford is eighth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Messiah Jones averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 16.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for LSU.

Corey Tripp averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

