UNC Greensboro plays Wofford in SoCon Tournament

Wofford Terriers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-11, 14-4 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans and Wofford Terriers meet in the SoCon Tournament. The Spartans’ record in SoCon games is 14-4, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Bas Leyte averaging 8.0.

The Terriers’ record in SoCon action is 8-10. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

B.J. Mack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

