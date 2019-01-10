GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fletcher Magee scored 23 points and Nathan Hoover added 14 points and Wofford won its fourth straight and beat UNC Greensboro 72-43 Thursday night.

The Terriers (13-4, 5-0 Southern Conference) started the game with a 14-0 spurt and were never threatened. UNC Greensboro (14-3, 3-1) didn’t reach double digits until Francis Alonso buried a 3-pointer with 4:40 before intermission to make the score 29-11.

Wofford led 36-16 at halftime shooting 14 of 29 (48.3 percent) from the field. The Spartans shot just 6 of 26 (23.1) and were outrebounded 23-12 before the break. The Terriers finished with a 41-24 rebounding advantage. Cameron Jackson finished with 12 points and Chevez Goodwin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Miller led the Spartans with 10 points. UNC Greensboro failed to score in the final 2:12.

