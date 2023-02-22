Wofford visits Woods and VMI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 7-9 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-23, 1-15 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -7.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Wofford Terriers after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI’s 96-61 loss to the Samford Bulldogs. The Keydets are 5-8 on their home court. VMI is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 7-9 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

B.J. Mack is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

