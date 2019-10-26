SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Joe Newman scored on the first play in overtime and Wofford edged Chattanooga 35-34 after the Mocs failed on a 2-point conversion try to give the Terriers their fifth straight win Saturday.

Newman kept the ball on an option to score in overtime and Luke Carter converted the PAT. When it was the Mocs’ turn, Ailym Ford powered over from the 3 but Nick Tiano’s conversion pass on a broken play was dropped among a crowd in the end zone.