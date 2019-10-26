Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) tied the game with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter on D’mauriae VanCleave’s 6-yard run around left end. He was almost tripped up in the backfield before racing to the end zone and diving on the pylon.
Newman, who passed for 134 yards, ran for three touchdowns as part of a Wofford rushing attack that gained 318 yards.
Tiano threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns for Chattanooga (4-4, 3-1) but was intercepted twice.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD