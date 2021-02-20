Mulligan opened the scoring on the three-time defending SoCon champion’s second drive of the game, capitalizing on a short field after the first of Mercer’s three lost fumbles. Ryan Lovelace capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to make it 17-0 with 1:11 left in the half.
Mercer’s Deondre Johnson scored a 4-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Wofford immediately answered with a touchdown-scoring drive capped by Nathan Walker’s 2-yard run and led 31-7 early in the fourth quarter after Jamari Broussard’s 12-yard TD run.
Nakendrick Clark ran 17 times for 67 yards for Mercer.
___
