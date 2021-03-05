Warren Williams tied a season high with 20 points for the Jaspers (7-12, 6-12). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points and six rebounds. Ant Nelson had 13 points.
The Stags evened the season series against the Jaspers after Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.