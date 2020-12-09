Greg Jones added 17 points for Lipscomb (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak — including a loss to Southeast Missouri on Monday. Romeao Ferguson added 12 points and six rebounds. Carson Cary had 11 points.
Chris Harris had 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Redhawks (2-2). DQ Nicholas added 17 points. Nygal Russell had nine points and eight rebounds.
Lipscomb scored 30 points off 21 SEMO turnovers
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.