The Gamecocks have won the last three times the two have met including a 35-28 victory over the Wolfpack in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2017. The last time North Carolina State beat South Carolina was a 10-0 victory in 1999, which was also the debut of Lou Holtz as Gamecocks coach.
The games add a second Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to South Carolina’s schedule. The Southeastern Conference plays a yearly rivalry game with Clemson of the ACC.
