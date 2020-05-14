She will provide help to a Wolfpack backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig, who averaged 11 points.
N.C. State is set to return five of its top six scorers from a 28-win team that won the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title since 1991 and finished at No. 8 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
