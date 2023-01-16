Wong and No. 16 Miami host Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -7.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Miami hosts the Syracuse Orange after Isaiah Wong scored 25 points in Miami’s 83-81 overtime loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-0 at home. Miami is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 5-2 in conference play. Syracuse averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hurricanes and Orange face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.7 points for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

