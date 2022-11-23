Wong leads Miami against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (2-2) at Miami Hurricanes (4-1)
Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -24.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 88-70 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.
Miami went 10-5 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.
Saint Francis (BKN) went 10-20 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Terriers averaged 6.7 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.