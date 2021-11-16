Miami opted to not to take a timeout. Wong brought the ball up and shook his defender to get inside the lane for a contested finish, and FAU was not able to hit the rim on a heave at the buzzer.
Wong finished with 18 points for Miami (2-1). Kameron McGusty added 14 points and Wooga Poplar 12. Miami had a 10-point lead with 4:23 remaining but only made two field goals the rest of the way.
Forrest scored 21 points for Florida Atlantic (1-2). Alijah Martin had 17.
The Hurricanes are 25-1 all-time against Florida Atlantic, with the lone setback coming in a 74-73 overtime decision on December 3, 2002 in Boca Raton.
___
