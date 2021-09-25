Texas A&M: The Aggies defense gave up gains of 16, 15, 12 and 23 yards on the Arkansas’ first four snaps of the game. One of those would have been 10 yards longer if not for a downfield holding penalty. Texas A&M had allowed 232 yards passing total in its first three games, the only team in the country allowing fewer than 100 a game. Arkansas had 229 of its 246 yards passing by halftime.