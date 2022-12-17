Wood and Portland host Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (8-5) at Oregon Ducks (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -9.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Oregon Ducks after Moses Wood scored 21 points in Portland’s 100-61 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Ducks are 5-2 in home games. Oregon averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Pilots are 1-1 on the road. Portland is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

