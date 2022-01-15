By Associated PressToday at 11:07 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:07 p.m. ESTMALIBU, Calif. — Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday.Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightJan Zidek had 17 points and Maxwell Lewis scored 16 for Pepperdine (6-13, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.___More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...