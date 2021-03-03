Iziah James had 18 points for the Cougars (9-17). Mike Adewunmi added 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Shamar Wright had 10 points. Lamar Wright had a career-high seven blocks plus nine points.
Belmont will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 seed Jacksonville State and fifth-seeded Murray State in the semifinals Friday.
___
___
