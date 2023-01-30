Wood leads Howard to 100-74 romp over South Carolina State

WASHINGTON — Jordan Wood scored 18 points and Howard rolled to a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.
The Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7) were led by Rakeim Gary’s 13 points. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored 10. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Howard visits Delaware State, while South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.