Wood leads Murray State against Austin Peay after 24-point game

Austin Peay Governors (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-4, 2-0 MVC)
The Racers are 3-0 on their home court. Murray State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Governors are 1-2 on the road. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Racers. Wood is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.4% for Murray State.
Carlos Paez is averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.