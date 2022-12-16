Wood leads Murray State against Austin Peay after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Austin Peay Governors (6-5) at Murray State Racers (6-4, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -6.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Jacobi Wood scored 24 points in Murray State’s 66-65 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Racers are 3-0 on their home court. Murray State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Governors are 1-2 on the road. Austin Peay is fourth in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Racers. Wood is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.4% for Murray State.

Carlos Paez is averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article