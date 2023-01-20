Wood leads Portland against Pepperdine after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 0-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 2-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Moses Wood scored 26 points in Portland’s 88-83 victory over the San Diego Toreros. The Pilots have gone 8-3 in home games. Portland is fifth in the WCC shooting 37.2% from downtown, led by Chika Nduka shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Waves have gone 0-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pilots and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article