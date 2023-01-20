Wood leads Portland against Pepperdine after 26-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-13, 0-6 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-11, 2-4 WCC)
The Waves have gone 0-6 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.
The Pilots and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Portland.
Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.
Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.