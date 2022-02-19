Jan Zidek had 22 points to pace the Waves (7-22, 1-13), who have dropped four straight games. Houston Mallette added 18 points. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Pilots improve to 2-0 against the Waves this season. Portland defeated Pepperdine 82-63 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com