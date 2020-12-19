Luke Smith, who led the Bruins in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
Shakwon Barrett had 17 points for the Tigers (0-3, 0-2). Mark Freeman added 12 points.
The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 79-64 on Dec. 8.
