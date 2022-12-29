Woodbury and Utah Valley host Sam Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -2; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the Sam Houston Bearkats after Trey Woodbury scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 77-72 win against the Oregon Ducks. The Wolverines have gone 5-0 at home. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Aziz Bandaogo leads the Wolverines with 10.2 boards.

The Bearkats have gone 4-2 away from home. Sam Houston is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.8 points. Justin Harmon is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Qua Grant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

