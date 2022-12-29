Woodbury and Utah Valley host Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4)
The Bearkats have gone 4-2 away from home. Sam Houston is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.
The Wolverines and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.8 points. Justin Harmon is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.
Qua Grant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.