Woods and N.C. A&T host Elon

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-11, 1-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-14, 0-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Elon Phoenix after Kam Woods scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 66-61 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Phoenix are 2-4 in home games. Elon allows 73.6 points and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-3 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Woods averaging 3.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Woods is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

