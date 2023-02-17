Woods and N.C. A&T host Towson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-16, 7-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (18-10, 10-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the Towson Tigers after Kam Woods scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-71 loss to the Monmouth Hawks. The Tigers have gone 9-2 in home games. Towson ranks second in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Cameron Holden averaging 5.0.

The Aggies are 7-8 in CAA play. N.C. A&T gives up 73.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17 points. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Towson.

Woods is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

