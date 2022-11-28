Woods and VMI host Presbyterian

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6) Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI’s 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals. The Blue Hose have gone 1-0 in home games. Presbyterian has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 0-3 on the road. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Presbyterian.

Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 13.4 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

