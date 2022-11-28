Woods and VMI host Presbyterian

VMI Keydets (2-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6)
The Keydets are 0-3 on the road. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Presbyterian.
Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 13.4 points for VMI.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.