Woods' buzzer-beater gets Portland State past NAU 75-74

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hunter Woods hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Portland State a 75-74 victory over Northern Arizona 75-74 on Thursday night.
Parker had 19 points and 11 assists for the Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Woods finished with 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals Jorell Saterfield was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Fuller als had 19 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Liam Lloyd had 11 points.
