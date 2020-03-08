Joshua Patton had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Hornets (15-14, 8-12). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa added 12 points. Bryce Fowler had 12 points.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Portland State 66-55 on Jan. 23.
