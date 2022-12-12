Woods leads N.C. A&T against No. 1 Houston after 23-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-4) at Houston Cougars (9-1)
The Aggies have gone 0-3 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 2.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.
Woods is averaging 17 points and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.3 points for N.C. A&T.
