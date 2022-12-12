Woods leads N.C. A&T against No. 1 Houston after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-4) at Houston Cougars (9-1) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Kam Woods scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-56 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Cougars are 6-1 on their home court. Houston is the top team in the AAC averaging 38.4 points in the paint. J’wan Roberts leads the Cougars with 8.2.

The Aggies have gone 0-3 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.

Woods is averaging 17 points and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.3 points for N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

