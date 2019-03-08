PORTLAND, Ore. — Holland Woods had 20 points as Portland State stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Montana 81-69 on Thursday night.

Deante Strickland had 19 points for Portland State (15-15, 10-9 Big Sky Conference). Sal Nuhu added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sayeed Pridgett had 28 points — 23 in the second half — for the Grizzlies (22-8, 15-4). Ahmaad Rorie added 13 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Grizzlies this season and dropped Montana into a tie with Northern Colorado for first place in the Big Sky. Montana plays at Sacramento state on Saturday and Northern Colorado hosts Northern Arizona to wrap up the regular season.

Sixth-place Portland State, which could still finish tied for fourth, finishes out the regular season against Montana State at home on Saturday.

