Woods scores 27, leads North Carolina A&T over Hampton 79-67

HAMPTON, Va. — Kam Woods scored 27 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-67 victory over Hampton on Monday night.
Jordan Nesbitt finished with 18 points for the Pirates (3-15, 0-6), who have lost nine straight. Raymond Bethea Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds, while Russell Dean scored 11.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Thursday. N.C. A&T hosts Towson and Hampton travels to play Drexel.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.