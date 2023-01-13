Woolbright and Western Carolina host Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (10-8, 3-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-11, 1-4 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 95-76 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 at home. Citadel ranks fourth in the SoCon with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Clark averaging 8.0.

The Catamounts have gone 3-2 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 7.6 points for the Bulldogs. Clark is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

