Woolbright scores 19; W. Carolina beats Lamar 98-91 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Vonterius Woolbright’s 19 points helped Western Carolina defeat Lamar 98-91 in overtime on Saturday.
Nate Calmese finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals for the Cardinals (3-2). Adam Hamilton added 24 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Lamar. Pryor also had 20 points and six assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Western Carolina squares off against Lindenwood and Lamar visits McNeese.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.