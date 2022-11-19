Woolbright scores 19; W. Carolina beats Lamar 98-91 in OT

Woolbright added five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (3-2). Tyzhaun Claude scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Tre Jackson recorded 16 points and was 6-of-10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Nate Calmese finished with 27 points, four assists and three steals for the Cardinals (3-2). Adam Hamilton added 24 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Lamar. Pryor also had 20 points and six assists.