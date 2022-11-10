Wooldridge leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Georgia Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ben Wooldridge threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern 36-17 on Thursday night. Wooldridge was 12-of-19 passing in the first half and completed passes to nine separate receivers as Louisiana-Lafayette built a 27-7 lead. Wooldridge finished 17 of 31 for 193 yards. The Ragin’ Cajuns had 242 yards rushing with Chris Smith leading the way with 80 yards.

Kenneth Almendares kicked three field goals from 40 yards or more, two in the fourth quarter, and made all five of his field goal attempts for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Kyle Vantrease was 28-of-49 passing for 325 yards for Georgia Southern (5-5, 2-4). He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Sanders Jr. in the third quarter to stretch his program record to 10 straight games in a season with at least one touchdown pass.

Runningback OJ Arnold tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Derwin Burgess Jr. in the first quarter for Georgia Southern, which has lost four straight in the series. Burgess had five catches for 75 yards receiving.

