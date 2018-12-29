HOUSTON — Ryan Woolridge scored 24 points, leading four into double figures and North Texas walloped Rice 103-87 on Saturday to open Conference USA play in emphatic fashion.

Woolridge made 10 of 16 shots, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists for Mean Green (13-1, 1-0). Zachary Simmons scored 11 of his 22 points in the first 99 seconds of the second half — opening with a dunk, a pair of jumpers and a 3-point play. The eruption continued a rally that saw North Texas come from 11 points down in the first half to lead by five, 48-43, at the break.

Roosevelt Smart scored 20 and Umoja Gibson 17 for Mean Green, which has won five straight since losing to Oklahoma a month ago.

Robert Martin went off for a career-high 35 points for Rice (5-9, 0-1). Martin, who had never broken 30 points, made 9 of 11 shots, was 5 of 5 from 3-point distance and 12 of 12 at the foul line. He added four rebounds and four assists against one turnover.

