HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Kenny Wormley had career highs of 20 points and six steals and Desure Buie notched his first career double-double as Hofstra routed Division III-member Rosemont College 107-54 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

Wormley knocked down 8 of 16 shots as the Pride (10-3) shot 53 percent from the floor. Buie finished with 13 points and tied his career high with 10 assists, while Jacquil Taylor added a career-high 18 points. Taylor, who was coming off his first career double-double, made all seven of his shots from the floor, hit 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Justin Wright-Foreman, who came in averaging 25.7 points per game, scored 14 on 5-of-10 shooting.

The Pride trailed 5-4 in the early going, but Tareq Coburn had a layup and Wright-Foreman and Buie sank 3-pointers in an 8-0 run and Hofstra never looked back. The Pride led 62-22 at halftime.

Basil Thompson topped the Ravens with 11 points. Rosemont hit just 20 of 60 shots (33 percent), including 3 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.