Richard Washington had 11 points for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Simmons added nine rebounds. Seneca Knight had nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 107-62 last Monday.
