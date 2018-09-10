Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

MADISON, Wis. — Receiver Danny Davis is been cleared to play on Saturday for No. 6 Wisconsin against BYU after the sophomore completed his two-game suspension.

“The suspension has been served and he’ll be ready to go,” coach Paul Chryst said Monday. “I’ve been proud of the way he took it and learned, and I’ve been proud of his response to this point.”

Davis, who caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last year, was one of two Badgers wideouts suspended before the start of the season. His roommate, junior Quintez Cephus, was suspended indefinitely and is facing felony charges of sexual assault.

According to police, Davis was at the apartment at the time of the alleged assaults by Cephus, who has denied wrongdoing. Davis is accused of taking at least one photo of one of the two women involved. Davis has not been charged.

Davis was able to practice with the team during his suspension. He is listed on the two-deep roster behind starter Kendric Pryor.

The return of Davis, along with starting tight end Zander Neuville, means the offense is nearly at full strength for Wisconsin (2-0).

“I felt good during the game and afterward,” said Neuville who took 50-plus snaps last week in his first action since suffering a torn right ACL against Minnesota late last season. “I was maybe a little sore, but it wasn’t too bad.”

Notes: RB Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after he set career highs with 33 carries and 253 rushing yards and matched a career-best with three rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s victory over New Mexico . Listed as out for the game against BYU (1-1): TE Luke Benzschawel (right leg), ILB Grady Griffin (right leg), DE Kraig Howe (right leg) ILB Mike Maskalunas (right leg) and RB Bradrick Shaw (left leg) . Chryst said Grady’s injury wasn’t as serious as initially feared and that he would return. . Wisconsin’s Big Ten opener at Iowa on Sept. 22 will start at 7:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on FOX.

